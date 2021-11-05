Alleged N1.35bn Fraud: EFCC Presents 16th Witness, Tenders More Evidence Against Sule Lamido, Others

Published:

The trial of a former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, his two sons, Aminu and Mustapha, Aminu Wada Abubakar, Bamaina Holdings Ltd and Speeds International Ltd for an alleged N1.35 billion fraud continued today November 5, 2021 before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja with the EFCC, presenting its sixteenth witness, a Certified Ethical Hacker, and forensics analyst of the Commission, Mercy Titus.

Titus told the court that, as a professional digital forensics examiner, her schedule is to analyze contents of various digital devices such as flash drives, hard drives, mobile phones, tablets, and all sorts of storage devices using a software or other tools in order to recover information contained in those devices, and ensure the integrity of such devices are not compromised.

Share This