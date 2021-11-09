Alleged $45,000 Fraud: Court Admits Evidence Against “Sambo Dasuki

Published:

The ongoing trial of Nnamdi Henry and Vitalis Umunna, also known as Colonel Sambo Dasuki, for an alleged $45,000 fraud continued on November 8, 2021 before Justice S.O. Solebo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos with, the EFCC, presenting its first witness and tendering several documents to prove the case against them.





The EFCC, had on May 11, 2019, arraigned the defendants on a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy contrary to Section 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006; obtaining money under false pretence contrary to Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006; possession of documents containing false pretence contrary to Sections 6, 8 (b) and 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006.

