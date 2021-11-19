AGF Malami Is Incompetent, Lacks Credibility...NBA President

Published:

This was the comment of NBA President Akpata on the person of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami

"Abubakar Malami is the most incompetent Attorney General of the Federation Nigeria ever had. A Lawyer with no respect nor regard for rule of law."

"Malami cannot deny being involved in raid of the house Hon. Justice Mary Odili. He's the principal suspect here and the earlier he admits the fact, the better for him."

"No Attorney General of the Federation has divided this country like the way Malami did. Malami is not only tribalistic in nature but equally lacks moral principles and character."

"We urge him to eschew pride and respect the office he's occupying presently by bringing out those involved in such criminal act or be ready to loose his Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) honour because from all indications, he doesn't deserve it. He has proven to be exceptionally incompetent, undeserving of such position, lack of character and integrity."





Olumide Akpata

NBA President

