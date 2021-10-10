Women Now Tell Me, "I've Been There For You ", Since I Won N90m Prize...Whitemoney

Published:

The winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Season 6, Hazel Onou, popularly called Whitemoney, has said he will like to go into full-time entertainment and will feature veteran Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty, and release a single before the end of the year.

Speaking live on a radio show monitored by Sunday Scoop, the 29-year old said, “I am focusing on doing businesses, and I want to do full-time entertainment too. I will drop a single before the end of the year, and it will feature Duncan Mighty. Although I have not reached out to him about it, however, I am using this medium to make my plans known.”

When asked about his love life and some of his love interests while on the reality show, Whitemoney said it was now tougher to find true love since he won the N90m grand prize.

He said, “My singleness is now worse since I got out of the house because every woman now tells me, ‘Oh Whitemoney, you know I’ve been there for you. So if there’s love in the market, I’ll buy it. I have been single since 2015, and I’ve never had a girlfriend or any serious relationship since then. My time on the Big Brother Naija show helped me learn how to talk to and know women more and better.”

Whitemoney, who also noted that he was flattered by the love Nigerians showered on him, said, “I was flabbergasted by the love which came from the north, west, east, and south. It was my first time seeing Nigerians come together for just one person’s success. I was wowed by the love I received from Nigerians from every region of the country. I didn’t see it coming, and that was why I couldn’t scream when I was announced the winner of the show.”





