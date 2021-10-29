WIKE ARRIVES MARY ODILI’S HOME — AFTER SEARCH BY SECURITY AGENTS

Published:





Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, has arrived at the home of Mary Odili, a justice of the supreme court.





The governor arrived minutes after army and police operatives stormed the home of the supreme court justice.





The security operatives, who came with a search warrant, said they received information on “illegal activities” going on in the house.





The supreme court judge is the husband of Peter Odili, former governor of Rivers, who is currently on the watchlist of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





TheCable visited the residence of the judge on Friday night and observed heavy security presence.





Abiye Sekibo, former minister of transportation; Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR communications; Austin Okpara, former deputy speaker of the house of representatives; Okon Aniete and Lee Maeba, a former senator, are among those also present at Odili’s residence.

