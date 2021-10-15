Nyesom Wike Has Cultists Tendencies...Femi Fani Kayode

Published:

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has blasted Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other critics who link his relevance in politics to his father Chief Remi Fani-Kayode.

The late Remi Fani-Kayode was a one-time Deputy Premier of the Western Region.





It would be recalled that Wike during a recent interview with BBC News Pidgin lashed out at Fani-Kayode who just defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), suggesting he rode on the back of his father’s goodwill to occupy public offices.





But in an interview with Cally Ikpe on the TV show, Talking Violence, the former minister branded such talk as “rubbish”

" I don't like discussing people with Cultists tendencies ", he said in a reply to one of the questions thrown at him during the interview





“Most of all those speaking about my father, most of them are not even fit to tie his shoe laces,” Fani-Kayode said.





“This is a man that moved the motion for Nigeria’s Independence successfully, in 1958. This is a man of integrity, a man of strength, a man of courage that built bridges in this country; and I am very proud of my father.





“For anybody to talk about my father, well, I don’t know who their fathers are, so I tend not to respond to such rubbish.”





Fani-Kayode crossed from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC in September amid knocks from majority of Nigerians.

He accused Wike of betraying his former bosses Rotimi Amaechi and Goodluck Jonathan

