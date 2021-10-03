Whitemoney Wins BBnaija N90m ..How The Six Last Finalists Fared

Published:

Whitemoney, Sunday in Lagos, emerged winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6, going home with the ₦90m grand prize which includes a ₦30m cash prize.





He also won a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of RevolutionPlus Property, an Innoson IVM G-40 SUV, a weekend getaway to Seychelles for two packaged by Travelbeta, cash in an Abeg digital wallet, bitcoins courtesy of Patricia, and so much more.





This season’s battle for the Big Brother Naija grand prize came down to six housemates: Angel, Cross, Emmanuel, Liquorose, Pere and Whitemoney.

Liquorose came second and Pere 3rd

This was how the last six fared









