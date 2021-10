Published:

The winners of BBnaija competition will be known today as the event comes to an end

Six housemates will slug it out for the N90m grand prize .

It will be a straight fight between Whitemoney and Liquorose whom many have tipped as the the frontrunners of the Competition.

But Angel, Pere , Cross and Emmanuel could also pull a surprise

The final decision will be known at 7pm Nigerian time on Sunday

Share This