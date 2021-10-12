We Are Not Aware Of Fake News Peddler's Arrest..Ebonyi Govt

Published:

The Ebonyi government has said that it was not aware of the hospitalisation of Godfrey Chikwere, accused of peddling fake news capable of causing unrest in the state.





The government through the state ministry of Information and Orientation, wrote a petition to the state commissioner of police over Chikwere's alleged inciting posts on the social media.





Chikwere was subsequently invited by the police for questioning and pictures of his hospitalisation flooded the social media on Monday, eliciting diverse reactions from the public.





Mr Uchenna Orji, state Commissioner for Information and Orientation while briefing newsmen, said that he was not even aware of Chikwere's hospitalisation.





"I saw the pictures like others on the social media and is sure that he was healthy when he went to the police.





"Events would still unfold on the issue and when we get to the bridge, we would cross it.





Orji said that Chikwere was being prosecuted for violating the Ebonyi state law on cybercrime prohibtion: law number 012 of 2021.





"The ministry had swung into action to track individuals who peddle fake news through publications, social media posts among others.





"We have two past cases where persons found to be spreading fake news were arrested and one even involved a personal assistant to the current vice chancellor of the state owned university.





He noted that from the ministry investigations Chikwere was not a journalist and his case, no matter the political connotation to it, would not be different.





DSP Loveth Odah, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi said in an interview that she has visited Chikwere at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki where he is receiving treatment.





"He had been having issues concerning a surgical operations he underwent but is presently responding to treatment.





Mr Tony Nwizi, Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in the state said in an interview that Chikwere was not a member of the union and has not been practising as a journalist in the state.





Efforts made to speak to Chikwere and the management of the hospital proved abortive as none was available for comments.





Chikwere's Posts

Ebonyi State Govt Petition to Police





