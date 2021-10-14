We Are In Talk With IPOB Leaders...Gov Uzodinma

Published:

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma on Wednesday hinted that talks were ongoing with secessionist leaders to find solutions to the insecurity in his state.

He was addressing State House reporters after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Responding to a question on whether there was any negotiation with the leadership of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, he said: “The management of crime can be likened to the relationship between husband and wife. It’s not everything they do to keep peace that is discussed at the sitting room.

“Discussion in the bedroom produces a better result than the one in the living room. Take it. I think I’ve spoken.”

Uzodimma, who said the sit-at-home order by IPOB had been politicised, said the opposition raised false alarm about people being killed just to cause confusion.





He said: “The sit-at-home order is also being politicised because those issuing the order are faceless. We’ve not seen either through newspapers or through broadcast order directing people to sit at home.

“Rather, what we know that is happening is this paparazzi mentality of trying to put fear into our people and make innocent people vulnerable.

“As I speak to you, the sit-at-home order is not being obeyed in Imo state.”

“The security situation in Imo state is relatively ok and people are going about their businesses.

“The only regret is that we’ve invested a lot of money trying to manage insecurity which of course was not expected.”

