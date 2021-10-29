Viral Videos Latest..Army Kill Biafran National Guard, Capture One , Recover Arm, Vehicles

Published:

Less than 48 hours after their viral videos sprayed on social media, the Nigerian has confronted so call Biafran National Guard , killing one , captured another alive while three vehicles amongst those seen in the video have also been seized.

The rest of the gang took to their heels if the information coming from the Nigerian Army is anything to go back.

It will be recalled that CKN News on Thursday posted the videos of the so called group threatening not only to disrupt the forthcoming Anambra election but to begin the process of establishing a Biafran Government.





This is an unedited press statement issued by the Nigerian on Friday





TROOPS NEUTRALISE BNG GUNMAN

...Recover Arm, Vehicles

Troops conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN have neutralised one of the Biafran National Guard gunmen who attacked troops' location at Amaekpu, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State on Thursday 28 October 2021.

The assailants, who were heavily armed and conveyed in several vehicles opened fire on the troops' location, but were met with stiff resistance by the troops. In the encounter, the troops neutralized one gunman, while others abandoned their vehicles and retreated in disarray with gunshot wounds. The troops also recovered a pump action gun, among others.





While the criminals withdrew, having been overwhelmed, they were promptly intercepted at Eda by troops of Forward Operating Base Ohaozara in Ebonyi State. The troops recovered additional three vehicles and apprehended one of the gunmen.





ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

28 October 2021





Initial videos posted by the group









