Videos: Gov Umahi's Achievements on Tourism, As Well As Commissioner Of Information Appearances On AriseTV

EBONYI STATE BOOMS IN TOURISM AS GOVERNOR UMAHI CREATES MORE FACILITIES OF ATTRACTION
...... Being a presentation by Commissioner for Culture and Tourism
AS EBONYI STATE MARKS 25 YEARS OF CREATION, CELEBRATES THE GOVERNOR OF EBONYI STATE, HIS EXCELLENCY ENGR. CHIEF DAVID NWEZE UMAHI FNSE FNATE (AKUBARAOHA) GOVERNOR OF EBONYI STATE AS GOD'S GIFT TO MANKIND
MOI&SO........ Building a City of David
Video
Watch as Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information speaks on Arise TV on the achievements of Gov Umahi
0 comments: