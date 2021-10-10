Sunday, 10 October 2021

Videos: Gov Umahi's Achievements on Tourism, As Well As Commissioner Of Information Appearances On AriseTV

Published: October 10, 2021


 EBONYI STATE BOOMS IN TOURISM AS GOVERNOR UMAHI CREATES  MORE FACILITIES OF ATTRACTION  

...... Being a presentation by Commissioner for Culture and Tourism

 AS EBONYI STATE MARKS 25 YEARS OF CREATION, CELEBRATES THE GOVERNOR OF EBONYI STATE, HIS EXCELLENCY ENGR. CHIEF DAVID NWEZE UMAHI FNSE FNATE (AKUBARAOHA) GOVERNOR OF EBONYI STATE AS GOD'S GIFT TO  MANKIND

MOI&SO........ Building a City of David

Video 


Watch as Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information speaks on Arise TV on the achievements of Gov Umahi 




Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: