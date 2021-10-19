Video: Woman Goes Stark Naked On Sighting Corpse Of Young Daughter Killed By Unidentified Gunmen

Published:

An unidentified lady temporarily lost her mind recently and went stark naked on seeing the corpse of her 7 year old daughter.

The girl was allegedly shot by unidentified gunmen somewhere in the South East of Nigeria for reasons yet unknown.

When she was informed of the tragedy ,the woman rushed to the place only the see her daughter sprawling on the floor stone dead in a pool of blood

She went berserk and went stark naked as people watched

Some women rushed to her aide to cover her nakedness









Share This