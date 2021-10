Video : Gov Umahi's Massive Infrastructural Development In Road Construction Is Unequalled And Unparalleled ( Survey )

Published:

EBONYI STATE UNDER GOVERNOR UMAHI HAS THE BEST NETWORK OF ROADS AND HIGHEST NUMBER OF FLYOVERS AFTER ABUJA AND LAGOS, PRIDES AS THE INITIATOR OF ROAD CONSTRUCTION WITH CONCRETE PAVEMENT IN AFRICA WITH 50 YEARS GUARANTEE

.....Ebonyi State Commissioner for Works & Transport

AS EBONYI STATE MARKS 25 YEARS OF CREATION, CELEBRATES THE GOVERNOR OF EBONYI STATE, HIS EXCELLENCY ENGR. CHIEF DAVID NWEZE UMAHI FNSE FNATE (AKUBARAOHA) GOVERNOR OF EBONYI STATE AS GOD'S GIFT TO MANKIND

MOI&SO........ Building a City of David

