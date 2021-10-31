Veteran Actor Bob Manuel Udokwu Pays Tribute To Late Joshua Johnson

Published:

A veteran actor Bob Manuel Udokwu has paid tribute to Joshua Johnson who died during the course of the week

His tribute

I was in total shock when I saw the story above in your blog ( CKN NEWS )

Joshua played the role Dr Bassey in a DSTV telenovela Dilenma which we shot in Lagos in July and August this year! The television series debuted on August 4th and is still running on Africa Magic Showcase Channel 151.

We've always had good relationship and treated each other with respect as professional colleagues.

Our interaction on the set of Dilenma was no different. I had no idea that were seeing for the last time!! He didn't behave in any strange way nor show any signs/premonitions that something terrible was lurking around the corner throughout the period he was on set with me. In fact, some of his scheduled scenes with me were canceled a couple of times due unforeseen circumstances surrounding production when he was already on set to shoot.

He never got upset nor complained like most known artistes would do but would simply ask to be informed when next he was expected on set. We shared a few jokes, industry gists and talked about projects in the works while off set during the shooting of Dilenma.

Now, less than two months after we wrapped on the set of Dilenma, he is no more!!! In deed, this life throws up punches when you least expect it. It is simply scary!

Good bye my friend and professional colleague Joshua "Josh" Johnson. May you find repose in the domain of your maker.

