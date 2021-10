Published:

UNKNOWN GUNMEN SET DSS, FRSC OFFICES ON FIRE





Unknown gunmen on Sunday, set ablaze the offices of the Directorate of State Service (DSS) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nnewi, Anambra State, leaving two people dead on their trail.





Nnewi is also the hometown of Chief Joe Igbokwe a Chieftain of APC whose home was also set on fire today .





www.cknnigeria.com

Share This