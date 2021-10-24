Unknown Gunmen Invade Ebonyi Police Station , Kill Three Officers

Published:

Unknown gunmen today attacked a Police Headquarters In Ebonyi, killing three policemen during the attack (One Constable and two inspectors)

Information revealed that the Police station is located the Polytechnic town of Unwana, Afikpo



According to sources, the attack started about 2 am when the masked gunmen descended heavily on the station with guns, charms, and machetes.

They shot sporadically, for about 10 minutes, the officers on duty fled for their lives, while the three officers who tried to repel the attack got killed.

DSP Loveth Odah, the Ebonyi state police spokesperson is yet to issue any statement on the incident

Share This