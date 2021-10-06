UNIBEN Lecturer Accused Of Allegedly Raping 400 Level Student Nabbed

Published:

Dr. Bode Okundayo, a senior lecturer of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), has been accused of raping a a 400 level English and Literature student.

In a video which went viral on social media Dr. Okundayo was captured begging for forgiveness after he allegedly raped the female student (name withheld) in his office.



According to a student of the institution who spoke on the matter Dr. Okundayo is the victim’s Project supervisor.



It was gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, when she had gone to his office in regards to her final year project.



According to the student, “It’s unclear what transpired in his office, but he was said to have raped her and afterwards, locked her up for hours, refusing to let her go.”



She said “she had to call a friend and explained where she was and what had happened. It was the friend, with the help of security guards and others, that rescued her and got the lecturer arrested "





The lecturer was subsequently taking to the administrative building where he was questioned and allegedly admitted to committing the crime.

In the video, a voice was heard telling the lecturer that he cannot be forgiven because this is the third time the student is getting raped.



Efforts made to get the reactions of the institution proved abortive as all the management declined to comment on the issue.



However, a source close to the institution that craved anonymity said the matter is currently under investigation.

