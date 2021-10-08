Two Policemen, Two Lawyers Killed In Ebonyi

Published:

Two police officers, two lawyers and seven peasant farmers were on Thursday reportedly killed by gunmen who invaded Isu and Onicha-Igboeze communities, in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the cops were reportedly killed in Isu while others were killed in Onicha Igboeze.

Investigation revealed that two lawyers were also killed by the gunmen during the attack.

The two lawyers, it was learnt, were passing with a vehicle, when they ran into the gunmen who operated on a Lexus Jeep.

The invaders were said to have killed the lawyers, burnt the vehicle they operated in and left the scene in the lawyers’ vehicle.

CKN News gathered that there have been killings in Onicha in the last three months by gunmen and suspected security agents.





Last month, a woman and daughter of a monarch in the area, Elizabeth Agwu, was hit by a stray bullet when policemen invaded the community to arrest a suspect.

The woman died as a result of the bullet which got her on the abdomen. The suspect the policemen came to arrest was later shot dead.

Before that particular incident, about seven travellers were burnt alive inside the vehicle they were travelling in, on the same axis.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Loveth Oda, confirmed the latest invasion, but said details of the incident were still sketchy.

She, however, noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Garba, had dispatched a team of policemen to the area.





