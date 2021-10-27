Two Kidnapped Youth Corpers Regain Freedom

Published:

Two National Youth Service Corps members and four other Benue citizens, who were recently kidnapped in Zamfara State, have regained their freedom.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning by Jimin Geoffrey, the Social media aide to Governor Samuel Ortom, the development followed the collaborative efforts of the state government, Benue Links management, and the families of victims.

Jennifer Awashima Iorliam and Joseph Zakaa were the NYSC members abducted on their way to Gusau, Zamfara Statecapital.

Others include Sedoo Kondo, an undergraduate of Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, on her way to school, Ruth Sesuur Tsokar, who was visiting arelative in Kebbi and two brothers, Muhammadu Saminu and Safiam Muhammadu who were on their way to Sokoto State, together with the corps members traveling in a Benue Links vehicle. They all ended up in the kidnappers’ den.

Messrs Iorliam and Zakaa who had been posted to Kebbi State for the NYSC program were on their way to the orientation camp.

According to the statement, the victims were released at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Geoffrey, however, did not statewhether ransom was paid prior to their freedom.

