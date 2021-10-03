Turji’s Lieutenant, Bello Rugga, Arrested, 5 other Terrorists Killed In Zamfara

Published:

The Police Command in Zamfara has arrested a notorious terrorist leader, Bello Rugga and killed five others during a raid in Gummi Local Government Area of the state.





Ayuba Elkanah, the Commissioner of Police, made the disclosure while parading the kingpin alongside 21 other suspected bandits and their collaborators, on Saturday in Gusau.





“On Oct. 1, 2021, Police Tactical Operatives on Anti-Banditry Operation around Gummi axis, acted on intelligence report, stormed Gidan Bita, Malakar and Kagara forest, and arrested one notorious bandits commander, Bello Rugga.





The suspect who happens to be a commander to a wanted bandits gang leader, popularly known as Turji.





Rugga was in charge of Gummi, Gidan Bita, Malanjara and Kagara forest in Gummi





He has coordinated series of attacks in the area that led to the unwarranted killings of innocent people and kidnapping of many others for ransom,” he said.





Mr Elkannah said that the suspect had many terrorists, often referred to as bandits, under his command at the time of his arrest, adding that AK47 rifles and ammunition were recovered from him.





According to him, the suspect is currently in Police custody undergoing investigation.





The CP also paraded two other suspected collaborators, adding they were arrested while conveying large consignments of drugs, bags of cannabis and petrol to the bandits’ camps.

Mr Elkanah said the suspects also named some other collaborators and point of delivery, saying that security operatives were trailing the suspects





He said that those killed were among the masterminds of many attacks in different parts of the state especially Zamfara West Senatorial District.









