Tunde Bakare Visits President Muhammadu Buhari

The President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Serving Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina who shared photos from the meeting on social media.

“President Buhari receives Pastor Tunde Bakare in State House on 15th Oct 2021,” Adesina captioned the photos.

The presidential aide, however, failed to disclose details of the meeting.

It was earlier reported that Bakare, a few days ago, called for a change of guard in the country, saying those around President Buhari look tired.

He said, “Change of guards simply means that we need fresh hands and insights into how to fix the problems of Nigeria.

“Everyone looks tired around the President and we need a change of guards to bring competent people to handle critical issues. I’m not advocating coup d’etat, God forbid; that will set us back by many years again. Military coup landed us in the trouble we are.”

The clergyman also called for a change to the 1999 Constitution, adding that it was erroneous to say the unity of the nation was not negotiable.









