Top Ex Niger Delta Militant Who Committed Suicide Leaving 36 Children Behind Buried In Delta

A former top Niger Delta militant who recently committed suicide ,Igbegbe has been laid to rest amid tears.



He was buried at Ogbe-Ijoh at the funeral attended by women, youths and others who wept uncontrollably.



The 53-year-old Ijaw ex-militant from Ogbe-Ijoh reportedly took his own life via some substance suspected to be poison after a battle with depression.

Igbegbe reportedly left behind about 36 children and ‘wives,’ many of whom were allegedly not with him during his travails.





Checks showed that his remains were interred during the day amid outpour of encomiums from fellow ex-militants and the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Ogbe-Ijoh chapter.



Sources said Igbegbe, who was a former councillor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the local government, was already warming up for the local government chairman come 2023.

In his tribute to the former agitator, Owolo Tubor Oyinbi Onduku, an online media publisher, described the death of Igbegbe as devastating and a big loss to the Ijaw nation.

He said he was always in the forefront of peace-building especially among the youth when the need arose.

