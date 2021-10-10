Three Attackers Of Police Checkpoint Killed In Anambra...Army

Published:





Three of the gunmen who attacked a police checkpoint in Anambra State have been killed, Nigerian Army authorities have said. The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed this in a statement on Saturday revealed that a policeman died during the incident.





He explained that the gunmen had attacked the police checkpoint along the Okija-Onitsha Expressway on Thursday before troops attached to Sector 5 of Exercise Golden Dawn arrived at the scene. “The gallant troops engaged and overwhelmed the gunmen with superior firepower, forcing them to flee the scene. Troops gave them a hot pursuit, and engaged the gunmen in a gun duel,” the statement said.





“The three gunmen, who drove in two vehicles – Hilux and hummer bus – eventually succumbed to troops’ effective firepower, while others fled with gunshot wounds. “Unfortunately, a policeman paid the supreme price, in the line of duty, for his country.”





According to him, the soldiers also recovered a vehicle and two motorcycles while conducting a further search of the general area for the fleeing armed men.

