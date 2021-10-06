TENSION IN KANO AS HISBAH WARNS MULTCHOICE MD OVER WHITEMONEY HOSTING OF BON DELEGATES PARTY IN KANO

Published:

Kano Islamic Police outfit Hisbah has warned the management of Multichoice and its Managing Director over a delegates welcome party being put together by the company at the ongoing BON General Meeting in the State





Multichoice MD John Ugbe is running for Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria BON Chairmanship.





He is organizing a party and decided to bring in White Money and Liquorose to promote his candidacy. But Hisbah says they should leave





According to Hisbah ,we don't want another big brother show.





We don't want men and women who were having sex publicly and displaying nudity. We advise that Multichoice should not desecrate our state with pornography.





We understand that Multichoice through one Mr John Ugbe should not stage stage any pool party at Tahir Guest house to pollute our peaceful state.





He should leave with the team or stay quiet. We are issuing this statement in view of the flyers and messages the so called Nigeria 🇳🇬 man who represents South Africa that has never respected Nigeria.





They killed our brothers and their Company has refused to pay taxes and charge us higher than other countries"





CKN News learnt that there is high level tension at the venue of the event

