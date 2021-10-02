Tell Us What You Did To Tackle Unemployment As President...Minister Sunday Dare Challenges Obasanjo

Published:

Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare has challenged former President Olusegun Obasanjo to tell Nigerians what he did to tackle unemployment when he was President.

Dare was reacting to statement credited to the former President who declared that Nigeria is sitting on a time bomb due to youths unemployment

Hear him

" President Obasanjo who is criticizing President Buhari should tell us what he did to address youth unemployment when he was in power for eight years.

" If he built and laid down a sustainable model, subsequent governments would have followed through because it is not enough to say it is a time bomb, but the Buhari government is doing something different."_

Share This