A student of the Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, Kaitlin Gee- Akwada took over the affairs of the university for one day after hitting the perfect 5.0 CGPA.





Celebrating her feat, Gee-Akwada said, "This is not only an answered prayer but proof that the power to attract what you desire lies in your hands."





