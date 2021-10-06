Staff Arrested For Masterminding Own ‘Robbery’ Of N3 Million Belonging To His Employer

Published:

Olagoke Dare, A staff of a microfinance bank in Abeokuta, has been arrested by the police for conniving with others to rob himself of 3 million Naira belonging to his employer.





He was arrested after the Ibara divisional headquarters got information that robbers have attacked the duo of Olagoke Dare and Mary Agbejo while coming out of a commercial bank at Oke-ilewo area, where they had gone to withdraw the money.





The Divisional Police Officer of Ibara, SP Segun Ajao quickly mobilized some of his men and moved to the scene where one Idowu Tunde was arrested with the assistance of members of public.

The arrested suspect who couldn’t bore the torture during interrogation opened up to the police that it was Olagoke Dare who gave him information on how his boss would be sending him alongside one other person to withdraw the sum of 3 million Naira.





Idowu explained that he and Dare both planned he was going to rub them on their way back.

He also stated that Dare was the one who gave him a toy gun for the operation.

“While they were inside the bank, I hid inside their car which was deliberately left open by Dare in accordance with the plan,” the suspect said.





He further said it was his colleagues alarm that alerted people.





DSP Abimbola Oyeyem, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, confirmed the incident, saying the acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Abiodun Alamutu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the two suspects to Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He went furher to advise companies to make sure they conduct a background check on their staff before they are employed.

Share This