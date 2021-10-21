Sex Tape : My Advice For Tiwa Savage. ...Kemi Olunloyo

Published:

SENT IN BY DR KEMI OLUNLOYO ON LEAVE.

Tiwa: I have not watched the sextape. I’m not programmed to PORN😡After analyzing with Daddy Freeze, do the necessary. Any fan, friend, ex supporting u is FAKE.

1. Educate your son to avoid backlash from classmates, teachers and parents. They are laughing at him.

2. Write formal letters to your brand endorsement companies (Mostly family friendly brands) explaining what has happened (they already know) but as a PR tip(my 2nd degree) it is a necessity as they will NOT renew your contracts. This is the right time for them to DROP you.

3. Stop fighting, mocking and trolling bloggers and the blackmailer who is actually that your “boyfriend “ Set up your US tour earlier than 2022 and move on.

4. Sex tapes don’t make you famous. Stop filming intercourse moments. Kim Kardashian ended up sad and a failure at marriage. She ended up divorced from 3 husbands. I’ve never been married, it’s a choice. Protect your future. Not every man wants a Divorced woman with a sex tape. Good luck Girl!





