School Pupils In Mud Water Viral Video Incident Happened In Lagos ....LASG

The Lagos State Government has acknowledged that the viral video showing some school pupils in mud water happened in the state

This is the short statement from the Honourable Commissioner of Education on the incident

The school assembly viral on social media is a low cost private school in Makoko, Lagos State.





The video was taken some months ago by a church that wanted to use the video to raise funds for the school.





The building has been demolished and is being built.





Lagos State authorities are sending officials there on Monday to ascertain level of progress.





Thanks for your concerns





HC Education

Lagos State

