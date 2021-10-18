Rival Lover Hacks Man To Death While Fighting Over A Lady

Published:

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 25-year-old suspect, Bisi Omoniyi, for allegedly hacking a 50-year-old man, Akinyemi Alani, to death.



The incident occurred on Friday in Ajilete, in the Yewa-South Local Government Area of the state when Omoniyi reportedly met the deceased in the apartment of his lover, Kafayat Sakariyau.



The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police in the Owode Egbado divisional headquarters that a young man was caught with machete in Ajilete town.



He said, “Upon the distress call, the DPO, Owode Egbado, CSP Olabisi Elebute, quickly mobilised the divisional patrol team to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“The victim was rushed to a hospital, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.



“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Akinyemi Wahab Alani, aka Ajiolopon, was with his woman friend, one Kafayat Sakariyau, in her apartment at Ajilete purposely to pass the night with her when the suspect, who also intended to pass the night with the same Kafayat, came knocking, but was denied entry.



“The suspect, who came from the Ibasa area of Oke-Odan, forced his way into the woman’s room and met the deceased in a position the suspect described as unacceptable to him.





“Consequently, a fight ensued between them and the suspect picked a cutlass in the room and hacked the victim to death.”



The PPRO said the remains of Alani had been deposited in the general hospital mortuary for an autopsy, adding that woman in the centre of the crisis had fled.



Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution

