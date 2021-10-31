Revealed : How Wanted Businessman Who Duped Nigerians Of N22bn Had A Multimillion Wedding 3 Months Ago

Published:

Emerging revelations has showed that Philip Akor ,the man being accused of fleecing investors of over N22bn had an elaborate multimillion Naira wedding just three months ago

This was how Chukwudi Iwuchukwu narrated the event on his social media handle

"3 months ago, Philip Akor, the guy man that ran the newly failed Ponzi scheme Benignant Forte had an elaborate wedding.





It was the talk of the town.





A glamorous wedding that no expenses were spared.





It trended for days on Facebook.





Many young men looked with envy, wondering when they would be able to afford the money to stage this once in a century wedding.





Young ladies were tapping into the blessing, hoping that their prospective husband would be this affluent and rich.





The wedding cake alone cost over 4 million naira.





After the carnival, the extravaganza that was the wedding, the couple headed to holiday destination countries for their honeymoon.





They were in Maldives, Dubai and Seychelle.





The carnival was a royal wedding, once in a lifetime event.





Little did the investors know that the guy man Phillip organised the wedding with their money, their life savings invested with Philip and his wife.





Since I woke up this morning, I have been reading heart-wrenching stories, stories of Nigerians who lost their life savings to this guy and his wife.





I read the sad story of a woman who lost 16 million naira.





I also read another sad story of a man that lost over 60 million naira, his gratuity invested with the couple.





I also read a story of a man who collapsed and was rushed to the hospital because of his 3 million invested with Philip Akor.





The sobering sad story left me speechless and teary-eyed.





I can only offer my sympathy to the victims who lost their money with the couple.





One of my favourite bible verses is Joel 2 vs 25 which reads:





“I will restore to you the years

that the swarming locust has eaten,

othe hopper, othe destroyer, and othe cutter,

my great army, which I sent among you”





So I’m believing God for all the victims, he will restore all that they lost to Philip and his wife.





The biggest takeaway from this story is simple:





Stay away from social media investment companies that promise unrealistic monthly ROI.





Those companies will crash, the way cookies crumble, it is just a matter of time.,





I can’t emphasize this, well enough."

