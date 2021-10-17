PRECIOUS OMOGHENE ZINO OF NIGERIA WINS 1ST MISS WORLD ECO TOURISM PAGEANT

Published:

Serendipity Media Limited under the direction of its National Director Ibinabo Fiberesima is pleased to announce the successful outing of the Nigerian representative to the first ever Miss Eco Tourism World Beauty Pageant which held on the 16th October 2021 all the way in Durban, South Africa.

We are proud and delighted to announce that among a pool of beautiful and intelligent ladies from around the world, Miss Precious Omoghene Zino, a native of Delta State stood tall to emerge as Miss Eco Tourism World 2021 and thus most crucially Precious Omoghene Zino in the process made a record being the first ever to clinch the crown in its maiden edition.

Queen Precious Omoghene Zino was crowned to represent Nigeria on the 28.08.2021 in Calabar and is a 300 level student of English Education at the Lagos State University. On her return to the country, she will be promoting the nation’s Eco Tourism spots in addition to embarking on an aggressive tree planting exercise nationwide.

Thank you.

FIBERESIMA Ibinabo

MISS ECO TOURISM NIGERIA

National Director

