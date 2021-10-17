Pray And Fast For More...Nnamdi Kanu Begs Supporters

Published:

Ahead of his arraignment on October 21, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has asked millions of his supporters to embark on a dry fasting.

His counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who stated this on his verified Facebook page, also stated that Kanu was well.

Ejiofor said Kanu asked him to tell his followers that he was in a high spirit ahead of his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja next Thursday.

He wrote partly, “Prominent among the falsehood desperately championed by mischief makers is the trending subject that our dear client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been flown to China, and from China to Israel, and from Israel to Kontokatafi etc.

“We know the purveyors of these fake news and they are aware that their evil conspiracies are dead on arrival.

“Onyendu was equally amazed by the fake news that was making headline on some social media platforms that he was asked to sign any document before regaining his freedom. This is total falsehood and he is urging his esteemed followers to please ignore this falsehood.

“Above all, our indefatigable client is strong and tenaciously holding firm in spirit. He is ready for the 21st October 2021 appearance in court. This date is sacrosanct and shall remain so.

“Thankfully, the Federal Government of Nigeria is fully aware of this date, and more compelling is the fact that the detaining authority has since over a month ago concluded every purported investigation into the matter.

“Hence, no plausible excuse will be available to them not to produce Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in court come Thursday, the 21st day of October 2021. You must all see him live and direct on this date.

“Our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, urges millions of his followers and supporters to continue to conduct themselves and carry on within the ambit of the laws, as you all have always done. More strikingly and commendable is the fact that your solidarity has remained unshaken against all intimidating circumstance, and for this, he is deeply grateful.”





