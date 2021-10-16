Policeman Caught On Tape Slapping A Passenger ( See Video )

Published:

As the first year Anniversary of #ENDSARS draws near , it seems some members of the Police Force have decided to go back to their old ways of extorting manhandling and harassing Nigerians

It will be recalled the NEC headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had on Friday resolved that all the officers found culpable in the torturing of Nigerians should be immediately prosecuted

A trending video has emerged on social where a policeman at a road block at Okene Kogi State was seen slapping a passenger

It was alleged that the officers were alleged to have extorted a passenger of his money which led to some arguments

The policeman was alleged to have threatened to shoot anyone that questions his authority

Video





