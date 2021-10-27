Police Exhumes Body of Rivers State Monarch Buried in Shallow Grave By Kidnappers After Two Years

Published:

Officers of the Rivers State police command exhumes body of late Chief Robert Looloo the paramount ruler of Luuwa Community in Khana LGA Rivers State.

Chief Looloo was kidnapped in early 2019 by a suspected group agitating for the youth leadership of his community. It was revealed that the abductors after collecting ransom twice, killed and buried the traditional ruler in a shallow grave.

Some arrested suspects who were recently apprehended by the police led them to where the monarch was buried in a shallow grave

