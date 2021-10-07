Police Arrest Driver Who Connived With Criminals To Kidnap His Passengers

Published:

Men of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a driver for allegedly conspiring with criminal gangs to kidnap the passengers he genuinely loaded from a motor park.





Parading the suspect before newsmen, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba, said the suspect, who “delivers” innocent citizens to kidnappers, operates on the major highways in the North East and North West in contact with multiple kidnapping gangs.





“What he does is that sometimes, he goes to the motor park, present his vehicle and pretends to be an innocent hardworking transporter.





He will patiently wait for passengers to board his vehicle and once he has enough of these passengers, he moves from the park.





He establishes communication with members of other kidnapping gangs and bandits along his way and once he gets to a comfortable area, these gang members will intercept his vehicle and kidnap all his passengers,” he said.





Mba said the suspect was among the 34 suspects, consisting of 32 males and two females arrested by the police over various criminal offenses.

