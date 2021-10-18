Picture Of Devastated Emir Of Bungudu After Release By Bandits

Published:

This is the picture of Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru after regaining freedom from his abductors





The emir was kidnapped when bandits attacked his motorcade along Kaduna-Abuja Highway on September 14.

It was gathered that the monarch was released on Saturday evening in Kaduna State after spending 32 days in captivity





Gazali Shehu Ahmad, Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Strategy, confirmed the release of the monarch.





In a Facebook post, he wrote, “On behalf of the family and Bungudu Emirate, we wish to thank everyone for the prayers and support during this trying time.





“We appreciate all the efforts of Kaduna State Government throughout this challenging period. Our immense gratitude to the Zamfara State Government in playing a key role to see our father returned home safely.”





“We salute the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for the support in facilitating the release of the Emir.





“We wish to plead with the public to respect the privacy of the Emir in the coming weeks as he receives medical attention and post-trauma management.”

