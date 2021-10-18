P&ID Scam: EFCC Re-Arraigns John Nolan

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today October 18, 2021, re-arraigned two British nationals, James Richard Nolan and Adam Quinn (at large), before Justice D.U. Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja for their alleged complicity in the controversial Process and Industrial Development gas processing contract, leading to the $9.6bn arbitral award to P&ID Limited by a United Kingdom commercial court.





The defendants, both directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution (DNFI) and ICIL Limited, were docked on a 32 count- charge bordering on money laundering.

