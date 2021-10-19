Our Decisions On Twitter Will Apply To Facebook, Instagram ...Lai Mohammed

Published:

The Federal Government on Monday said the recommended conditions for the lifting of the suspension imposed on Twitter will be applicable to all Over-The-Top and other social media platforms in Nigeria.





The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known during an interview with TVC.





The minister, who refused to disclose the recommendations by the Federal Government ministerial negotiation team to engage with Twitter on the suspension, said the engagements with Twitter had been positive and fruitful.





“All I can say is that the recommendations we are going to make will not only be applicable to Twitter but they will be applicable to all OTTs and other social media platforms in Nigeria.





“Today, we are dealing with Twitter, we don’t want a situation where we will be dealing with Facebook tomorrow and Instagram the next day. Our recommendations will be very comprehensive.”





When asked on likely date the Twitter ban will be lifted, the minister said “last night, the ministerial team met under my chairmanship and we reviewed the position of things.





“I want everyone to wait for the committee to officially give its reports to the president but things are looking very positive and rosy,’’ Mohammed said.

