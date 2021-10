Published:

A certain Prof Oranusi posted this on social on how one of Nigeria's best surgeon Dr Ezenwa was assassinated in Anambra on Friday by unknown gunmen

CKN News learnt that he was killed around Nnewi on his way to Enugu





Until his death Dr Ezenwa was the MD of St Saviours Hospital in Okija with branches in Enugu and Abuja

It comes few days after the killing of another medical Dr Chike Akunyili

