The EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Command on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, arraigned one Toluwalade John Olateru Olagbegi before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court one sitting in Ibadan on one count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of Thirty Five Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N35,500,000:00).

The Owo Prince, Ondo state, who resides at Bodija, allegedly collected the sum from the complainant on the pretext of trading in forex.

