Olu Of Warri Donates N4bn For Road Rehabilitation

Published:

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III has donated N4B Naira from his coffers to expedite the completion of the Koko-Ogheye road project in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.





The Koko-Ogheye road contract was awarded to Levant Construction Company by the Federal Government and it's being funded by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The construction giant had earlier demobilized its personnel and equipment from the project site due to lack of funding.





The Koko-Ogheye road when completed would open up a major network of interconnected communities in the riverine area and make the journey from Delta State to Epe in Lagos easier by road

The good people of Warri Kingdom who are still basking in the euphoria of the generous donation by the Monarch are confident that the N4B will act as a springboard for the timely completion of the road project. The people prayed that God would bless Ogiame Atuwatse III with divine health and long life.





The Billionaire Monarch, in a bid for the development of Warri Kingdom has visited numerous incomplete project sites in the kingdom to ascertain the level of work done.





The project sites include the Koko-Ogheye road project site and the Trans-Warri Ode-Itsekiri road project site. Ogiame Atuwatse III after inspecting the projects expressed satisfaction with the level of work done.





The Working-Monarch commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for paying N8billion out of the N9billion owed Setraco Nigeria limited, the Construction giant handling the Warri-Trans Ode-Itsekiri bridges and access road project.





He said: "I want to thank the governor for his kind disposition towards us. We all know the existing economic situation in the country. For the Governor to pay N8billion out of the money owed is commendable".

Share This