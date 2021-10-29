OAU Reopens For Students To Complete Examination

Published:

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has reopened the University which was closed down on the wake of the students protests some days ago.





A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju,stated that the decision to reopen the University was taken at an emergency meeting of the Senate, held on Friday, 29th October, 202. The release further stated that the students would come to residence on Friday, 5th November, 2021 and continue with their examinations on Saturday, 6th of November, 2021 in tandem with what was previously on ground.





Parents and guardians are hereby advised to inform their children and wards, particularly those who have already finished their examinations to stay at home so that none of them would use the excuse of the reopening of the University to do something untoward.





Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, then charged the Students to be law abiding and not to engage in anything that could further elongate the session.





It will be recalled that the students were to sit for examinations on the 2nd October,2021 before they embarked on protests on the 1st of October, thereby scuttling the writing of the remaining examinations.

