Northern PDP Governors, Leaders Pick Former Senate President Iyorcha As Consensus National Chairmanship Candidate

The Northern caucus meeting of the (PDP) endorses Senator Iyorchia Ayu , a candidate from North-Central Zone, As candidate for the National Chairmanship position for the 2021 official People's Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention.





Senator Iyorchia Ayu is a former Nigerian Senator who was elected President of the Senate during the Nigerian Third Republic (1992–1993).

He later served in various Ministerial positions in the Cabinet of President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007, he was also a board of trustee member of PDP

It is expected that his nomination will be ratified at the National Convention scheduled for November 2021

