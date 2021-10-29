Nollywood Actress Patience Ozokwor Cries Out Over Fraudsters

Published:

Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo, has lamented over the rate at which scammers use her name to defraud members of the public.

The Nollywood star took to her verified Instagram page on Friday to bemoan the use of fake accounts to discredit genuine businesses.

According to the veteran, a group in France recently attacked her, claiming that she took a huge deposit from them; a business she actually knows nothing about.

Ozokwo wrote, “Why do people always try to discredit genuine businesses by creating fake accounts and duping people of their hard earned money?

“I cannot count how many messages I have received about giveaways I’m doing on Facebook or other social media platforms.

“A while ago, I was vehemently attacked by a group in France who swore I signed a contract and took a huge deposit to do business with them – it certainly wasn’t me.

“To be honest,it is quite disheartening. Any brand I support is genuine. If they stop being genuine, I leave sharp sharp.





“My apologies to all those who have been duped in my name. I have tried to close so many fake accounts -still trying.

“Please note that anything that sounds too good to be true is probably not true. Investigate before you invest. Check for real accounts and contacts.”





Share This