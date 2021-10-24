Sunday, 24 October 2021

Nollywood Actor Chinwetalu Agu Wears Another Biafran Costumes

Published: October 24, 2021


 Few days after he was arrested by the Nigerian Army and later released by DSS for wearing Biafran costume,  veteran Nollywood Chinwetalu Agu has once again appeared in public with the costume 

Mr Agu was sighted on a trending picture on social media adorning another cloth of same make chatting with an unidentified lady 

It could not be ascertained where and when this took place 

Chinwetalu Agu was arrested in Onitsha, Anambra recently  by soldiers and was held for several days before he was released 


