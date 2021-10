Published:

Nigerian residing in Bamako ,Mali are seeking assistance of Nigerians to locate the family of a lady that died in the West African nation

According to a voice note received by CKN News ,the Lady who goes by the name Favour died today .

She is from Umuaka Orlu in Orlu LGA of Imo State.

None of her family members could be traced and her corpse has been deposited in a mortuary





