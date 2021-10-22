NIDCOM Boss Abike Dabiri Bags Citizens Advocate Ambassador Award

Published:

In recognition of her outstanding and remarkable performance to the course of the voice of the voiceless Nigerians in the Diaspora, the Photo Journalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN) has honoured Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) with an award of excellence.

The award of excellence dubbed: Citizens Advocate Ambassador, was presented to Dabiri-Erewa by the Chairman of PJAN, Mr Abayomi Fayese during its maiden 3D interactive photo exhibition with the theme " the Pandemic , the Governance and the Image " in Abuja.

Fayese said PJAN is giving Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa the award of " Citizens Advocate Ambassador " in recognition of her remarkable and outstanding performance in promoting the interest of the citizens first and the country as a whole.





Her recognition is also "as a result of numerous achievements you have accomplished since appointed the Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM. You have made an indelible mark on the sands of time as a "Silent Achiever" and this is worthy of emulation."

Receiving the award on behalf of the NIDCOM boss, Mr. Gabriel Odu said that the theme "The Pandemic, the Governance and the Image" could not have come at a better time than now.





He encouraged PJAN not to relent in its efforts but keep up the good work.





"Photographs speaks more than a thousand words, it does not require formal education to understand a picture because it is a universal language in itself", he said.





He appreciated the honour done to Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa by the Association, saying it is a challenge to do more not only for Nigerians living abroad but for the entire humanity.





Dabiri-Erewa was among 13 distinguished Nigerians and corporate bodies honoured by PJAN for their meritorious service to humanity.





The Photojournalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN) is a consortium of professional Photojournalists from different newspaper organisations and online news platforms. They are an integral part of journalism that uses images to tell stories and report events.





