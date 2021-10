Published:

The Director General of World Trade Organisation Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala met with US President Biden at the sideline of the ongoing G20 summit in Rome , Italy





The meeting of the most industrialized countries of the world is being amidst global concerns on COVID-19 and climate change

It will be recalled that Dr Iweala got the nod of the USA after the election of President Joe Biden to be elected as DG of WTO after former President Donald Trump refused to back her

